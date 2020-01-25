Arsenal are reportedly closing in on the signing of Flamengo defender Pablo Mari as he’s been tipped to undergo a medical this weekend.

The 26-year-old joined Man City in 2016, but he failed to make an appearance for the club having been shipped out on three different loan spells.

Currently with Flamengo, Sky Sports report that Arsenal are in talks over a loan swoop with an option to buy in the summer, and that the defensive ace could be in London this weekend to undergo his medical and take a major step towards confirming a return to England.

Further, as seen in the tweet below, Mari has now arrived in England with Arsenal sporting director Edu and revealed that he is excited about signing for Arsenal to all-but confirm the move.

It’s added by Sky Sports that should a deal go through, Mari would become Mikel Arteta’s first signing as Arsenal boss.

Given their porous backline so far this season, it is certainly one that is needed too as the Gunners have conceded 34 goals in 24 Premier League games thus far, giving them the second worst defensive record out of the top 10 sides in the standings.

That has arguably been a major factor in why they find themselves down in 10th place, 10 points adrift of the final Champions League qualification spot, and so Arteta would be wise to try and address that problem this month.

Whether or not Mari is the ideal signing to help shore things up at the back is debatable, but based on the report above, it certainly sounds as though Arsenal could be on the verge of landing his signature before the transfer deadline next week.