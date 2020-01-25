Newcastle Utd take on League One side Oxford Utd in the FA Cup this afternoon, with kickoff time is 15:00 GMT.

If you want to watch Newcastle v Oxford, here’s all you need to know.

Here’s How to Watch Newcastle v Oxford Live Stream

What Time does Newcastle v Oxford kickoff?

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday 25th January 2020.

Where is Newcastle v Oxford being played?

The match is being played at St James Park, Newcastle, England

Newcastle will be looking to avoid a potential banana skin when they host Oxford in the FA Cup 4th Round later today.

The Magpies needed a replay to see off Rochdale in the last round and with injuries piling up Steve Bruce will be hopeful of getting the job done in 90 minutes this time round. And with the form they’re in they should do exactly that. They’re unbeaten in five games in all competitions and beat Chelsea in their last game at St James’ Park, but they’ve failed to reach the 5th round of the competition since the 2005/06 campaign, exiting at this stage six times since then.

Meanwhile Oxford last reached the FA Cup 5th Round during the 2016/17 when they beat, guess who, yep Newcastle 3-0. Although that was on home soil. It’s a massive 150/1 for lightening to strike twice.

Since beating Hartlepool 4-1 in the last round Oxford have failed to win any of their last three league games, but they remain in the mix for a top six finish in League One.

Away from home the U’s have kept things tight with five of their last six away games featuring under 2.5 goals. It’s 13/25 for under 2.5 goals at St James’.

Seven of Newcastle’s nine wins this season have come by a one goal margin and it’s 11/4 for Newcastle to beat Oxford by a single goal. Which isn’t a bad price considering the Magpies have failed to score in each of their last four FA Cup 4th round fixtures.

Miguel Almiron scored the opener against Rochdale in the last round and again in the replay and he’s 13/2 to open the scoring against Oxford.

Despite their poor FA Cup form in recent years Newcastle are 4/9 to see off their League One opponents on Saturday. The draw is available at 4/1 while Oxford are a tempting 15/2 to claim a Premier League scalp.

