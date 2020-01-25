Stunning Chelsea XI touted for next season with five new signings to bolster Lampard’s line-up

It’s been a quiet transfer window this month for Chelsea, but it could be the quiet before the storm ahead of a busy summer.

Frank Lampard saw the club’s transfer ban get reduced last month, allowing them to sign players in January to bolster his squad.

SEE MORE: Contact made: Euro giants make Chelsea ace priority as they hold talks with agent

As of yet though, the Blues haven’t brought in any big names, and speculation suggests that they are more likely to be offloading individuals deemed surplus to requirements before the deadline rather than bringing in any marquee signings of their own.

However, it could be part of a process to free themselves up to go big in the summer, and now the Sun have touted a possible XI that Lampard could put out next season with the addition of five new faces.

It’s suggested that Dean Henderson, Lewis Dunk, Alex Telles, Jadon Sancho and Moussa Dembele could all be on the Chelsea transfer radar at the end of the season, as up to five new signings could be made to strengthen the current XI.

The possible additions of Sancho and Dembele in particular will surely excite the Blues faithful, and it’s worth noting that all five individuals in question have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent months.

It remains to be seen where the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, N’Golo Kante and Tammy Abraham fit into this plan, not to mention Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic, but perhaps that will give Chelsea and Lampard the squad needed to compete on multiple fronts to win major trophies.

Possible Chelsea XI next season: Henderson; James, Dunk, Tomori, Telles; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic; Hudson-Odoi, Dembele, Sancho.