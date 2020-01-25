Tottenham chase for Krzysztof Piatek could come down to deadline day as AC Milan demand £30m

It was always going to be interesting to see how Spurs decided to approach finding a replacement for Harry Kane after he picked up a bad injury.

History suggested that Jose Mourinho might have to make do with a temporary option or even finding a solution in the existing squad, but the amount of speculation about incoming transfers does suggest they will sign someone.

One possible solution is AC Milan’s Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek, who looks expendable after a phenomenal breakthrough season last year. He’s struggled this season and the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has left him out of the team.

Ante Rebic has suddenly shown up with a decisive contribution in the last couple of games as well, so Milan might not even need Piatek.

A recent report from The Daily Star suggests a deal could be done, but it looks like it might go down to deadline day. The current situation sees Spurs looking to sign him on loan while Milan want a £30m permanent deal.

The loan move might actually make the sense for everyone. Kane will surely become the main starter when he returns so any new arrival would become a back up after that.

The loan would allow Piatek to play regularly and possibly rediscover his best form, leaving Milan with the choice to bring him back or try and sell him at a bigger price if he does well.

It still looks like Tottenham will add somebody, but the fans may need to be patient on deadline day.