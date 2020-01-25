Tragic news as Matlock Town confirm that Jordan Sinnott has passed away

It’s awful that it often takes some horrible and tragic news to unite everyone, but it’s clear that the whole footballing community have joined together to pay tribute to Jordan Sinnott.

You have to feel for his family and anyone close to him as various stories and rumours were going about online throughout the day, but Matlock Town have just released a statement to confirm that their player has passed away:

They confirm that he was found with life threatening injuries last night and had to be placed on a life-support machine, but he’s since passed away.

Understandably their game with Mickleover today was postponed, and you can only imagine what all of his family, teammates and friends are going through right now.

The club have issued some moving tributes throughout the evening to pay tribute to him and to highlight some of his best moments. It’s only right that he’s remembered for all the joy and great times he brought to Matlock, so you can see a couple of those here:

You weren’t just a footballer, you were our friend and brother. You gave us incredible memories and scored your first career hat-trick in your final game for the club. Rest easy Jordan, we love, miss and will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/JB8ZCThCSZ — Matlock Town FC (@Matlock_TownFC) January 25, 2020

This is how we will remember you Jordan, scoring a brilliant goal with that smile on your face and all the lads gathering around you to celebrate. #RestInPeaceJordanSinnott pic.twitter.com/vfwr5zIrYz — Matlock Town FC (@Matlock_TownFC) January 25, 2020

In terms of the incident, the Police issued a statement earlier and anyone who can help them at all can find details here.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Jordan’s family and friends at this time.