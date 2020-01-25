It looked like the rule that prevented South American players moving before the age of 18 would result in them staying at their clubs for longer.

All that happens now is the same clubs are still buying the talented youngsters at a young age, but they just have to wait until they turn 18 before they can make the move.

The right back spot has been an issue ever since Dani Alves left the club, with Sergi Roberto looking like a midfielder out of position and Nelson Semedo hasn’t managed to convince at times either.

AS have reported that Barca have secured the signing of Yan Couto from Coritiba for next season. The 17 year old will cost €5m plus add ons, but it’s not clear if he’s seen as a project or a first team option straight away.

One thing that could play into his favour is the possible departure of Nelson Semedo, after this report from Spain seemed to suggest he would leave at the end of the season along with Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal:

Couto certainly seems to be highly rated and he was part of the Brazilian U17 side that won the World Cup where he provided the assist for the winning goal.

You would still expect Barca to sign an experienced option to compete with him for the starting spot if Semedo does move on, but he could finally be the man to replace Dani Alves after all these years.