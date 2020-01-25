Tottenham broke the deadlock in their FA Cup tie with Southampton on Saturday courtesy of a fine finish from Son Heung-Min.

It was a cagey affair between the two Premier League sides as they both had chances, but there was finally a bit of quality and an end product just before the hour mark.

As seen in the video below, after some excellent work from Giovani Lo Celso in the build-up to dance his way through challenges to set Erik Lamela free, Son eventually received the ball on the left side of the box and produced a super finish to find the side of the goal.

The 27-year-old took a touch, steadied himself and found the back of the net in a real piece of quality play, and so now Spurs will hope to hold on and secure their place in the next round of the FA Cup.

That’s now 12 goals this season in 29 games for Son, while he has also chipped in with nine assists to continue to play an important role for Tottenham.

Video courtesy of Sport TV.