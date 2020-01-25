Video: Fikayo Tomori scores fine header for Chelsea vs Hull in FA Cup clash

In the 63rd minute of this evening’s FA Cup clash between Hull City and Chelsea, Ross Barkley whipped a dangerous free-kick into the box.

Promising defender Fikayo Tomori was left unmarked at the back post and made sure to pounce on a glorious opportunity by heading the ball into the back of the net.

Tomori actually spent a season on loan at Hull before his breakout campaign with Derby County the following year.

Michy Batshuayi fired Frank Lampard’s side into an early lead against the Tigers, check it out here.

Take a look at the England international’s header below:

Pictures from beIN Sports.