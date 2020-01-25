Video: Francis Coquelin sends Lionel Messi FLYING with incredibly cynical foul

Francis Coquelin is the perfect example of an Arsenal player in the latter stages of Arsene Wenger’s tenure.

He came as a highly rated prospect from France and looked tidy on the ball, but there just seemed to be something missing when it came to being consistent and dominant at the top level.

That’s not entirely his fault, it still seems to be an issue at The Emirates where they have good technical players but there’s just something missing in the mental side of the game.

He’s started to flourish since moving to Valencia and played a big part in their victory over Barcelona today, although Lionel Messi will not be happy with him after this foul:

There is something infuriating about that kind of tackle from a fan’s perspective, especially when it’s clear that Coquelin has zero intention of playing the ball.

It’s also a promising counter attack, but it’s one of those fouls where a red card would be ridiculous, but a yellow card just doesn’t seem a big enough punishment.