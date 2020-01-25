Valencia beat Barcelona at the Mestalla to upset the Catalan giants in La Liga on Saturday afternoon.

The Uruguayan striker Maxi Gomez slotted home to give Valencia a 2-0 cushion against the La Liga leaders in a tight game at the Mestalla.

With Valencia leading Barcelona 1-0 courtesy of a Jordi Alba own goal, the ball was thrown down the right flank and eventually made it’s way out wide to Maxi Gomez who was at the edge of the box.

As seen in the video below, Gomez then took one touch to steady himself and then slotted the ball with a low shot into the Barcelona net giving Marc-Andre Ter Stegen no chance. The Uruguayan was also instrumental in Valencia’s first goal. It was his shot that deflected off Jordi Alba to fly into the Barcelona goal.

It ended 2-0 to Valencia at full time and was Los Che’s ninth win of the season, while on the other hand, it proved to be Barcelona’s fourth loss of the season. Valencia will look to build from this game and focus on qualifying for the Champions League in this season’s La Liga.

O Valência venceu o Barcelona por 2-0. ? Maxi Gómez fez o segundo da partida! ?pic.twitter.com/sNKPds9hzv — Apito Inicial (@apitoinicial_) January 25, 2020

Video courtesy of Eleven Sports.