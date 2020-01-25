Video: Michy Batshuayi fires Chelsea into early lead against Hull

In the 5th minute of today’s FA Cup 4th round clash between Chelsea and Hull, Cesar Azpilicueta was left in acres of space on the right-flank.
The Blues skipper picked out starlet Mason Mount with a lovely cross but the England international’s effort was blocked.
Michy Batshuayi composed himself as he picked up the loose ball to aim a shot on goal, the Belgian’s effort was turned into the back of the net after a deflection.
Take a look at Chelsea’s opener below:
The Batsman strikes ???#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/fadtnsvHgs
— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 25, 2020
Pictures from beIN Sports.