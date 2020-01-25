Menu

Video: Michy Batshuayi fires Chelsea into early lead against Hull

Chelsea FC Hull City FC
In the 5th minute of today’s FA Cup 4th round clash between Chelsea and Hull, Cesar Azpilicueta was left in acres of space on the right-flank.

The Blues skipper picked out starlet Mason Mount with a lovely cross but the England international’s effort  was blocked.

Michy Batshuayi composed himself as he picked up the loose ball to aim a shot on goal, the Belgian’s effort was turned into the back of the net after a deflection.

Take a look at Chelsea’s opener below:

Pictures from beIN Sports.

