Video: Pablo Mari arrives in London with Edu to complete Arsenal move

Arsenal are on the verge of completing a move for defender Pablo Mari as he has arrived in London and revealed he is excited about joining the Gunners.

Sky Sports have reported that the 26-year-old is in talks over an initial loan move until the end of the season from Flamengo with an option to buy.

Further, he’s been tipped to undergo a medical this weekend, and it all seems to be piecing together as the video below shows him arriving at Heathrow alongside Arsenal sporting director Edu.

Journalist Charles Watt asks if he’s excited to be joining Arsenal, and Mari replies: “Of course.”

That in turn suggests an announcement could be imminent depending on whether or not he passes his medical without any hitches, and so Mikel Arteta appears set to welcome his first signing to Arsenal in the coming days.

Whether or not Mari can help shore up a porous backline remains to be seen, but it’s an area of the Arsenal squad that needed to be addressed this month and they’ve gone out and made a signing to help address that problematic department.