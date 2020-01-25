Menu

Video: Spurs ace Tanganga makes brilliant last-ditch clearance vs Southampton

In the 34th minute of this afternoon’s FA Cup 4th round clash between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, Spurs ace Japhet Tanganga bailed out his side with a moment of brilliance.

In-form striker Danny Ings looped the ball towards the back of the net but 20-year-old Tanganga stopped his side from conceding by clearing the ball with a last-ditch header.

The England youth international made a crucial clearance for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Take a look at the youngster’s brilliant last-ditch clearance below:

This is the Tanganga’s fifth first-team appearance of the season, the youngster is making a solid case for more action with his fine performances.

