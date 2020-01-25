Leicester City secured a 1-0 win over Brentford in their FA Cup tie on Saturday with Kelechi Iheanacho scoring the only goal of the game.

While the Foxes striker had a simple finish, there surely can’t be many better passes in this round of the FA Cup than Dennis Praet’s spectacular defence-splitting effort to set up the assist for his goal.

As seen in the video below, the Belgian international threaded an incisive pass from close to the halfway line splitting the entire Brentford defence and midfield in half.

That led to the ball eventually finding its way into the box, with Iheanacho on hand to tap home the finish and that goal was enough to seal Leicester’s progress to the next round.

Brendan Rodgers’ side haven’t been in great form in recent weeks, but that’s now back-to-back wins across all competitions to give them a boost.

Dennis Praet, that is out of this world ? One of the best passes we've seen in a long time! Head up, spots the run, picks out a ridiculous pass and assists the assist ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/He35Xmsk2X — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 25, 2020