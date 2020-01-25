Video: ‘They were the lucky side that got the draw’ – Jose Mourinho on disappointing late Tottenham setback

Tottenham drew with Southampton in the FA Cup on Saturday evening, with both sides failing to capitalize and kill the game off with the chances they had.

Jose Mourinho was left biting the dust after Soufiane Boufal’s late equaliser cancelled out Son Heung-Min’s 58th-minute strike. Boufal’s goal means that Spurs will now have to play the Saints again in a replay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mourinho was understandably upset with the result of the game and tried his best to conceal his disappointment after the game finished.

The Portuguese manager rued his side’s missed chances and bemoaned the tiredness of his players in the last 10-15 minutes of the game.

Speaking after the game to Spurs TV, Mourinho said, “They tried. They tried. They brought fresh bodies. They kept that intensity in the game for ninety minutes.

“They were the lucky side that got the draw,” Mourinho added.

“It’s not a drama for us. It’s not good that we have to play another match, but let’s go again at home.”