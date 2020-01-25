West Ham take on Championship side West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup this afternoon, with kickoff time is 15:00 GMT.

If you want to watch West Ham v West Brom, here’s all you need to know.

What Time does West Ham v West Brom kickoff?

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday 25th January 2020.

Where is West Ham v West Brom being played?

The match is being played at London Stadium, London, England

Premier League strugglers West Ham host Championship leaders West Brom in the FA Cup 4th Round on Saturday.

Both sides are expected to rest a number of key players with the Hammers looking to maintain their top flight status and the Baggies hoping to join them there next season.

After beating Gillingham with ease in the last round West Ham have since failed to win their last three league games. Only goal difference stops the Hammers from dropping I tot I’d bottom three after a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Leicester in midweek.

The FA Cup then provided Moyes with a chance to rebuild some confidence and play a number of fringe players. But Saturday’s clash with West Brom will be tough.

Caughtoffside.com spokesman Lewis Jones comments:

The Baggies are the Championship’s leading scorers and will pose a huge threat going forward. They’re 8/1 to score over 2.5 goals at the London Stadium.

Despite leading the way in the Championship West Brom are suffering a mid season wobble.

They’ve won just won of their last seven games in all competitions and that was a 1-0 win at Charlton in the last round of the FA Cup. They’re 7/1 to win to nil.

Both teams have scored in seven of West Ham’s last eight home games so don’t be too surprised if it’s a goal fest at the London Stadium. It’s 11/4 for both teams to score and West Ham to win.

Sebastian Haller is West Ham’s top scorer so far this season with just six goals and he’s 17/4 to open the scoring against West Brom.

The two sides last met in the Premier League in 2018 where the Hammers came out on top following a 2-1 win and it’s 8/1 for a repeat scoreline.

The Hammers are 17/20 to see off their Championship opponents, the draw and a replay is 14/5 while West Brom are 3/1 to stun the London Stadium faithful.

