Arsenal are reportedly welcoming substantial transfer bids for star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to surprise claims from Spain.

Despite recent talk of Aubameyang becoming a target for some top clubs, it would surely make sense for Arsenal to do all they can to hold on to their top scorer.

However, according to Don Balon, the Gunners are now keen to listen to offers for the Gabon international, who has been offering himself to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Don Balon add that Paris Saint-Germain are now one of Aubameyang’s suitors as well, so it will be interesting to see if an offer comes in that could tempt Arsenal into a sale.

AFC fans will not be at all happy to hear this latest update on Aubameyang’s future, with the club in a pretty dire state right now after a difficult season.

New manager Mikel Arteta could do without losing such a talented player, whose goals have got Arsenal out of trouble on so many occasions since he joined from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

Still, from the player’s perspective, it makes sense that he’d be more keen on a club like Real, Barca or PSG right now as Arsenal don’t look like challenging for major honours or even playing in the Champions League any time soon.