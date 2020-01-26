Video: Ashley Young produces quality assist on Inter Milan debut, beating Man Utd record from 12 PL games this season

Ashley Young as an Inter Milan player still feels pretty surreal, but you’d better get used to it, because here he is producing a peach of a cross on his debut for his new club.

The former England international didn’t pick up a single assist for Manchester United this season prior to his January transfer away, but it looks like Antonio Conte has already worked his magic on him…

Ashley Young doing what Ashley Young does best. Planting the cross straight on Lautaro Martínez's head. ? via @PremierSportsTV.pic.twitter.com/jNG3pfEZKZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 26, 2020

Watch the video above as Young picks out Lautaro Martinez with a perfect ball, giving the Argentine an easy headed finish into the back of the net.

Inter fans will already be pretty pleased with their January signing!