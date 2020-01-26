With Harry Kane expected to miss the remainder of the Premier League campaign, Jose Mourinho is actively looking to recruit a striking replacement and PSV Eindhoven star Steven Bergwijn is reported to be interesting the Special One.

Bergwijn will miss Sunday’s match against Eredivisie rivals FC Twente, according to the Mail, with Spurs said to have made contact over a potential £21million move.

The Dutch international was previously linked with Leicester, as also noted by the Mail, with Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers looking to pad out a talented squad in the hope of challenging for honours during the remainder of the current campaign and beyond.

Mourinho’s need is plainly more urgent, particularly given the expected departure of Christian Eriksen before the close of the transfer window, with the Mail claiming he’s expected to leave for Inter Milan.

Bergwijn looks an ideal signing to help Tottenham cope with the loss of the injured Kane, with the 22-year-old impressing with five goals and ten assists in his 16 Eredivisie games so far this season.

It remains to be seen if Daniel Levy can get this one done and dusted before Friday’s transfer deadline.