With Fulham already having had a man sent off and Ilkay Gundogan slotting home the resulting penalty, it was only a matter of time before Manchester City doubled their lead in Sunday lunchtime’s FA Cup tie, Bernardo Silva coolly finding the net in the 19th minute.

The west Londoners were up against it from the first whistle at a sparsely attended Etihad Stadium, and manager Scott Parker’s task was made more difficult once Tim Ream had been shown a straight red in the sixth minute.

Well on top in the game, another sweeping move from Pep Guardiola’s side eventually saw Phil Foden play in Silva who twisted and turned before firing low into the bottom corner.

Bernardo Silva with a wonderful individual goal to double Man City’s lead ?pic.twitter.com/N7eRPLNJee — Goal (@goal) January 26, 2020

With 70 minutes still to play in the tie, one has to fear for the Championship side who will surely be looking at damage limitation rather than trying to take the game to the hosts.