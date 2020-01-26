Bruno Fernandes transfer to Manchester United can be wrapped up for €70million

The Bruno Fernandes transfer to Manchester United saga has been dragging on and on this January, and with just five days to go in this transfer window, we’re still no clearer about whether or not this move is actually going to happen.

The Sporting Lisbon star is undoubtedly a top talent who could shine at a bigger club, and it seems the latest is that Man Utd can get a deal done if they pay €70million, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola.

This suggests the deal has hit a bit of an impasse, however, with reports in recent days suggesting neither club will budge on their valuation of the player in what must be one of the most bizarre long-running sagas for some time.

It’s baffling that United seem so keen on this player, with seemingly no other backup targets in mind, and yet seem so reluctant to pay what looks by their standards to be a fairly modest fee to push the move through.

When it comes to Fernandes, the move seems to just be on again and off again, with varying sources saying different things day after day.

The Portugal international certainly seems ideal for what MUFC need right now, and also makes sense as the safer option to target as there’s less guarantee of landing other similar talents like James Maddison and Kai Havertz.

Those two elite young talents are bound to have Europe’s top clubs lining up after them, whereas United are seemingly alone in targeting Fernandes, who is also being allowed to leave Sporting provided the money is right.

Players like Maddison and Havertz seem less likely to be allowed to move on for anything less than perhaps £100m, so what on earth are United playing at with all this hold-up?

The Red Devils took their time getting a deal done for Harry Maguire in the summer, and eventually ended up paying around £20m more for him than they could have done the previous year.

Are we now heading into a similar situation with Fernandes? And if so, why has the club not yet managed to sort out hiring a much-needed director of football?

United fans will now just hope their club can pay what’s required and put everyone out of their misery…