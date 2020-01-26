Edinson Cavani has reportedly reached a verbal agreement over a January transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Atletico Madrid.

However, a potential transfer to the Premier League with suitors Manchester United and Chelsea is not completely dead just yet, according to Goal.

The report explains that the deal between the two European giants remains complicated, with PSG chief Leonardo rejecting Atletico’s first offer for Cavani.

There is no guarantee the two teams will be able to reach an agreement on a transfer fee before the end of January, meaning a summer transfer to United or Chelsea could still be a possibility, according to Goal.

Both these sides are said to be interested in snapping the Uruguay international up as a free agent at the end of the season, according to Goal, and it would be exciting to see this lethal finisher in English football before his career ends.

Cavani has had a superb career at PSG and at previous club Napoli, and it’s easy to imagine he could be a big hit with a top PL club like United or Chelsea.

Both these teams need a new striker, though they could arguably do with signing Cavani now rather than waiting until next season.

The 32-year-old would be an ideal replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford, while he could also take the pressure off young forward Tammy Abraham at Stamford Bridge.

Goal do stress, however, that Atletico remain Cavani’s preferred destination, so it seems like things are moving in that direction for now, even if the two clubs remain some way from an agreement.