The last week of the transfer window is shaping up to be a busy one for Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur.

Hot on the heels of the news that Christian Eriksen is on his way to Inter Milan – as per Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below – comes a potential loan deal for Spurs starlet, Troy Parrott, with Charlton Athletic, according to the Daily Mail.

Just 17 years of age, Parrott is highly regarded in north London, and MailOnline’s Adrian Kajumba notes that Tottenham supporters have wanted to see the player given his chance to impress in Harry Kane’s long-term absence.

It appears, however, that Mourinho doesn’t share that opinion, electing to not utilise Parrott at all this year.

With just two first-team appearances to his name, a switch to The Valley has its merits for the youngster, who would surely benefit from a more regular run of competitive matches.

Mick McCarthy is also keeping a watchful eye on the player, according to Kajumba, so any potential deal could suit all parties.