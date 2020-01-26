Chelsea are reportedly keeping close tabs on Brentford striker Ollie Watkins as a long-term transfer target.

Currently valued at €12 million according to Transfermarkt, the 24-year-old has been in fine form for the Bees, scoring 18 goals in 29 appearances this season so far. Watkins is currently the joint-top scorer in the Championship alongside Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic.

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea have identified the striker as a long-term transfer target and are monitoring him.

Tammy Abraham has done fairly well for the Blues this season so far, netting 15 goals in 31 matches across all competitions. Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud are the current backup options Chelsea have right now but both haven’t done very well from the first-team opportunities they have received. While the former has eight goals in 23 matches, the latter has just one in seven.

Giroud has been linked to Inter Milan with Sky Italia claiming that the Serie A club have contacted the Frenchman’s agent. Provided he leaves, then Chelsea could bring in Watkins as his replacement.