It’s understandable that the biggest clubs will look to use buy back clauses every time they let a talented youngster go, but it just ensures they can keep getting richer and it takes money from other teams.

It means they can get a great player back for a cheap price if he does well, or we’re starting to see examples where they still buy a player back just to sell them on at a profit.

We might start to see buying clubs making a bigger deal out of this, with it being a good PR move to show your new signing can’t simply return for a knock-down price at any point.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted an update on Roma’s chase for Carles Perez, and it seems the Director is keen to point out that there won’t be a buy back option in this deal:

AS Roma director Petrachi to @SkySport: “We’re working to sign Carles Perez on next days. Barcelona will NOT have buy-back option, we’ll sign him on a permanent deal”. ? #transfers #Barça #Roma — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2020

The youngster has started to break into the Barca first team this year, but it appears that he doesn’t have a long term future at the Nou Camp if Roma are in talks to sign him on a permanent deal.

He’s a Spanish U21 international and certainly seems to be highly rated, so this could be a great signing for Roma.