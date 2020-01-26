Video: Diogo Dalot scores first Manchester United goal after lovely skill

Diogo Dalot has scored his first goal for Manchester United in today’s FA Cup game against Tranmere.

Watch below as the young Portuguese right-back gets forward brilliantly, producing a lovely bit of skill to trick the opposition defender.

Dalot then fires in a low, powerful effort to make it 2-0 to United, who have got off to a flying start in this game.

Dalot’s goal came just three minutes after the opener from Harry Maguire, while Jesse Lingard then added a third just a few minutes later to surely already end Tranmere’s hopes of an FA Cup upset.