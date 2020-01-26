“Delete or I’ll go to the police”: These Celtic fans are furious as the club wishes Brendan Rodgers a happy birthday

It’s generally accepted that most people will move on from a football club at some point, but the manner of that departure will go a long way to deciding your legacy.

Few fans will deny that Brendan Rodgers did a great job at Celtic, they went on an incredible run of trophies, went a whole season unbeaten and he helped some players to improve immeasurably.

Unfortunately Rodgers also took every opportunity to say how much he loved managing his boyhood club, how he would be there for ten in a row and talking about what it meant to him.

Then he jumped at the first opportunity to move back down south and left a lot of the Celtic fans hurt and furious, and it seems clear that they aren’t over it yet.

The Celtic Twitter account wished him a happy birthday today, and the results were inevitable:

Delete or I’ll go to the police — Craig Kelly (@CraigKelly_) January 26, 2020

Please delete — David Mc (@david_bohs) January 26, 2020

Never heard of him. — Jamie (@JamieLisbon67) January 26, 2020

It is the year of the Rat after all. — ????32???? (@sc32ie) January 26, 2020

Not one Celtic fan likes this guy — Con Friel (@Friel19_) January 26, 2020

Disgusted! Won’t be back at Celtic Park until this tweet is deleted and the club issues an apology to the fans. — Aidan (@AMc88_) January 26, 2020

It must be pointed out that there are a lot more where they came from, but most of them contain some swear words.

Rodgers is doing well with Leicester and it might have been a good career move, but it looks like the Celtic support will never forgive him.