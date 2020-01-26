Newcastle United have been on the cusp of a takeover before, and news of an imminent £340m buyout by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund sounds promising, though it does come with more than a touch of suspicion.

According to Louise Taylor of The Guardian, there is a genuine belief amongst sources close to the deal that it will eventually close with current discussions making such a scenario “90% certain.”

However, current owner, Mike Ashley, is said to be unimpressed with news of another leak, Taylor notes.

For one reason or another, Ashley hasn’t been able to get a deal signed, sealed and delivered to this point, and another breakdown at such a late stage of proceedings can only add more substance to the notion that, in fact, he has no intention of giving up his position with the Magpies.

It’s been nine months since the broker in the deal, Dubai-based financier, Amanda Staveley, first approached Ashley, and she is believed to want a 10 percent stake in any final agreement, The Guardian states.

Newcastle fans will surely be desperate for a change in ownership after the long and unpopular Ashley reign.