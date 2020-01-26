‘Everyone wanted us to fail’ – Solskjaer hits back at critics after Man United’s 6-0 win

According to the Mirror, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemed to hit back at his critics with his comments after the Red Devils’ 6-0 win against Tranmere Rovers.

Solskjaer fielded quite a strong starting lineup and this certainly paid off at the Red Devils were 5-0 up at halftime, they simply had too much quality for the League One outfit.

Exciting ace Mason Greenwood grabbed the side’s sixth and final goal of the game early in the 56th minute.

Promising youngsters Tahith Chong and Brandon Williams also got some minutes under their belts in the second-half.

Here’s what the Norwegian had to say after his side’s emphatic victory:

“We’ve just got to keep together, focus on the next one and get a few wins and then the good times will come back.”

“It wasn’t just the Tranmere people who wanted an upset, there were a lot of others,”

“You can see everyone wanted us to fail but it doesn’t bother me. I can’t be up and down [emotionally]. I’m happy but won’t relax.”

“I think the players, the way they went about the game on that pitch. We played football the way it should be played and it was an exceptional performance at times because that pitch was very, very difficult to play on.”

Solskajer’s men have a massive week ahead of them and they’ll be hoping to carrying some momentum from this afternoon into crucial clashes against Manchester City and Wolves.

After being defeated 3-1 by City in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals, United need to show a much better account of themselves against their cross-town rivals.

The fixture against Wolves poses massive implications to United’s hopes for the league. The Midlands outfit are the main side that look capable of snatching a spot in the top six from either the Red Devils or Tottenham.