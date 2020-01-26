There really is no pleasing some people, and despite a comfortable 4-0 FA Cup victory over Fulham, it appears Pep Guardiola still isn’t satisfied.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Man City manager had words with his players at half-time because of what the Catalan perceived to be the lack of a killer instinct.

With a one man advantage for a large part of the first half, owing to Tim Ream’s sixth-minute sending off, Guardiola clearly expected more than the two goals that his team managed in the opening 45.

“We spoke about tactics, how we have to make pressure,” the City coach said after the game, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“[…] We didn’t do that until 3-0.”

Though Fulham were well beaten in the end, the west Londoners gave a reasonable account of themselves, defending for their lives and making things as difficult as possible for the reigning Premier League champions.

Two late goals from Gabriel Jesus sealed the victory for the hosts, but Guardiola will want to have his players back at it on the training pitch in order to perfect the game plan he wants to see executed week in and week out.