Video: Ilkay Gundogan gives Manchester City early lead vs ten-man Fulham

Manchester City have taken an early lead against Fulham in today’s FA Cup clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Watch below as Gabriel Jesus is brought down for the penalty, leading to a rather avoidable early red card for Fulham.

Ilkay Gundogan then makes no mistake with a neat finish from the penalty spot to make it 1-0 to Pep Guardiola’s side.

This is not looking at all good for Fulham, who were already massive underdogs going into today’s game against the FA Cup holders.

To come back from this early blow with only ten men will be a monumental ask for the Championship side.

