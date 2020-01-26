Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks hailed Giovani lo Celso for his recent performances.

The Argentine international joined Spurs on loan from Real Betis last summer and has so far made 20 appearances for them, scoring two goals against Red Star Belgrade and Middlesbrough.

Winks heaped praise on the 23-year-old. As quoted by Evening Standard, the England international said: “He’s a very good player. He’s showing his qualities now, he’s getting a run of games himself and he’s contributing with some really nice moments and obviously some goals and assists. He’s a top player which we knew anyway from seeing him in training.”

Lo Celso has started in Tottenham’s last few games and his performances have been pretty good. He played an important role in Son Heung-min’s goal during yesterday’s FA Cup match against Southampton which ended in a 1-1 draw after Sofiane Boufal found a late equaliser.

Given Lo Celso’s current performances, there’s a good chance Jose Mourinho will give him more first-team opportunities during the remainder of the season and Spurs might even try to sign him on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Tottenham’s next match is a big one against Manchester City and they will be looking to get a positive result in order to keep their top four hopes alive.