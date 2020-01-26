Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on forward Gabriel Martinelli for his performances and fighting spirit.

The 18-year-old joined the Gunners from Brazilian club Ituano and has been pretty impressive this season so far. In 21 appearances across all competitions so far, Martinelli has scored ten goals while providing three assists.

SEE MORE: Medical planned as Arsenal close in on first Arteta signing to address crucial issue

Arteta praised the Brazilian attacker’s fighting spirit but added that he still has a long way to go. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Arsenal manager said: “For him there is still a long way. We have to bring him down. I want him to train with his head down every day and slowly he will start to earn the praise if he does what he needs to do every day.

But it is not about one or two days. I heard a lot of things about Gabi before I joined and the moment I saw in training, it was confirmed the things I was told before. I think the way he competes and how brave he is in every decision on that pitch is very unusual for an 18-year-old. His fighting spirit is incredible and then he is a threat for goal every time.”

Martinelli has been in fine form lately and there’s a good chance of him getting a good amount of starts as the season progresses. Arsenal will need the Brazilian to produce consistent performances if they are to improve on their position in the Premier League.

The Gunners play Bournemouth in the FA Cup today and there is a good chance of Martinelli starting. After this fixture, Arsenal travel to Turf Moor for their Premier League game against Burnley.