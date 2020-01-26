Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has spoken of his huge admiration for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish after his fine form in the Premier League this season.

The 24-year-old has played some marvellous football this season, showing he could surely be a quality signing for any top six club in the near future.

Despite some promising youngsters on their books in Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount, there is surely room for another signing in attack to help replace Eden Hazard after his move to Real Madrid in the summer, with Hudson suggesting Grealish would be the ideal choice.

“I am his biggest fan,” Hudson told CaughtOffside. “Grealish is the most outstanding attacking midfield player in the game at this moment.

“A player who goes past people and scores goals. The bottom line is Chelsea haven’t got anyone since (Eden) Hazard left who has the fans on the edge of their seats. Jack Grealish would be that man.”

Although Frank Lampard has done well in his time in charge of Chelsea so far, it’s hard to argue with Hudson that a flair player of this type is needed to fill that Hazard void at Stamford Bridge.

Still, Hudson also praised the work done by Lampard so far, insisting the inexperienced former Derby County boss was the right appointment by the west Londoners.

“Frank Lampard was definitely the right appointment,” the 68-year-old told CaughtOffside. “Although I do believe he should have a more experienced sidekick, an old head, to bounce off when things aren’t going his way.”