Arsenal and Everton are reportedly both targeting a transfer swoop for Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez.

The Colombia international has not had the best of times at the Bernabeu of late, and Don Balon claim Madrid president Florentino Perez could now accept around £33.7million to let him go.

This looks a tempting potential deal for both Arsenal and Everton, who have had disappointing seasons and who could do with more spark and creativity in their squads.

Mesut Ozil looks past his best for the Gunners, with new manager Mikel Arteta likely to benefit hugely from a playmaker signing like Rodriguez to make his philosophy work.

That said, the 28-year-old has not looked at his best for some time now, despite at one point being one of the most talented attacking players in the game.

If Rodriguez could get back to his best, he’d be a huge signing for Arsenal or Everton, but for now it would also represent something of a gamble.

Everton might well feel more tempted to make that gamble, with Don Balon noting the connection between Rodriguez and former Real manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian tactician recently took over at Goodison Park and could be the man to get Rodriguez playing his best football again, with this potential transfer deal also one that would surely excite the Everton faithful.