Liverpool are reportedly another club interested in sealing the transfer of Birmingham City wonderkid and Manchester United target Jude Bellingham.

According to 90min, the Reds are showing an interest in Bellingham, but it looks as though Birmingham are determined not to let him go this January.

This follows reports from The Athletic and others linking the 16-year-old midfielder strongly as a top target for Man Utd, so it will be interesting to see where he does end up if he makes the move to the Premier League.

90min explain that Bellingham, who has been the subject of a £30million bid from United, won’t rule out a big move in the future, but for now it seems that he and his family recognise that it would be best for his development to stay at Birmingham and continue to play regularly.

Still, Liverpool fans will be pleased to see that their club has this exciting talent on their radar, with Anfield surely now a tempting destination for elite youngsters to move to.

LFC manager Jurgen Klopp has done a great job developing and improving players, with youngsters like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez flourishing in his side in recent times.

United also have a good reputation for bringing youth through to their first-team, though the club generally looks a less stable place to be these days, which could give Liverpool the edge in any potential transfer battle in the future.