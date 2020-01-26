A potential transfer move taking Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool has been talked up by French journalist Julien Laurens.

The France international has been tentatively linked with the Reds in recent times, with the Telegraph one of the sources claiming there is some interest from Jurgen Klopp’s side, even if they acknowledge the move may not be that realistic.

Mbappe himself has fuelled talk and got Liverpool fans excited by recently praising them in the clip below from BBC Sport, whilst also commenting that he was proud to see LFC right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold copy his goal celebration…

Laurens has now discussed this possible deal, saying that it could be possible provided Liverpool can come up with the kind of money required to bring the 21-year-old to Anfield.

That’s a pretty big ‘if’, as Mbappe would quite likely become one of the most expensive players of all time if he moves any time in the next few years.

Still, in terms of accepting an offer to play for the Merseyside giants, Laurens does not see any issue with the move happening…

“It’s pretty simple, if Liverpool can pay the €300m or maybe €350m with the bonuses, and put that on the table – which is what PSG will ask anyone to sign Mbappe,” he told ESPN FC in the video clip above.

“If Liverpool can afford that, plus give him the wages that he wants, he will consider that offer every single day of the week, because, yes Real Madrid is his dream and one day there is a certainty that he will play at the Bernabeu for Real Madrid.

“But he’s only 21 years of age so there is plenty time for him to go and play in Madrid one day.

“The fact is that he also would like to play in the Premier League one day, too – and Liverpool is a very attractive proposition for any top player in the world right now with what they are putting together and the project of Jurgen Klopp.

“But again, if they can’t put that money down on the table for an offer, there’s no way he could go there.”

Liverpool are currently European Champions and runaway Premier League leaders, having won 22 out of 23 league matches played this season, so just imagine how good they could be if they added Mbappe to their attack alongside Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.