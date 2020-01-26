There’s nothing better than sitting in the crowd at a football game and enjoying a moment with your heroes at the end.

So often now we see footballers approach young fans to hand out shirts, sign autographs, or pose for selfies in gestures that can really make a supporter’s day.

Lucas Perez, however, perhaps got a bit ahead of himself here as he for some reason throws his shirt to a fan who didn’t seem to be asking for it…

Se la da sin que el quisiera su camiseta jajajaja pic.twitter.com/9WWRT2tGR5 — iker (@primejoselu_) January 25, 2020

Watch the video clip above as this rather confused man ends up with Perez’s top, looking around to see if it had been intended for someone else.

We’re not quite sure what happened here, but fair play to Perez for being generous, even if wasn’t appreciated that much on this occasion!