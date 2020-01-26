Video: Lukaku close to scoring wonder-goal for Inter Milan after scintillating run from inside his own half

Romelu Lukaku nearly scored a solo stunner for Inter Milan in today’s match against Cagliari after a run from inside his own half.

Watch below as the Belgium international picks up the ball near the centre circle, holding off two defenders before nearly outpacing the entire Cagliari team.

Love him pic.twitter.com/RW1Sk0HSEe — Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood) January 26, 2020

Lukaku’s finish is then unfortunately not quite good enough as it trickles just wide of the post, but what a superb piece of play this was by the former Manchester United man.

Despite struggling in his time at Old Trafford, Lukaku has looked a player reborn at the San Siro this season and moments like this show he’s got both his fitness and confidence back.