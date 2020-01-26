Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims swipe at Romelu Lukaku following summer Manchester United exit

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has aimed a dig at former Red Devils striker Romelu Lukaku after his summer transfer to Inter Milan.

The Belgium international spent just two seasons at Old Trafford, but never quite looked the part for United, despite shining in the Premier League with previous club Everton.

Lukaku now looks back to his best with Inter this season, with many Man Utd fans bound to be wondering if letting him go was really the right decision, especially with Marcus Rashford now out injured.

United look a little light up front, but Solskjaer insists he has no regrets over letting Lukaku go in the summer.

When discussing the 26-year-old, the Norwegian tactician seemed to take a little swipe at his mentality, as he suggested the players he let go didn’t have the right mentality or the desire to truly fight for the club.

“I have not thought, ‘Oh, I wish I had kept him.’ Some of those we let go were not right for the culture,” Solskjaer was quoted by the Times.

“That is just my belief and why we kept the players with the right attitude. They will run through a brick wall for the club — not everyone did.”

Although Solskjaer doesn’t specifically name Lukaku as being that player, he said this in response to being asked about him, suggesting he’d very much include him as being in that camp, perhaps alongside others such as Alexis Sanchez and Matteo Darmian, who also left MUFC after poor performances.