Manchester United have scored five goals in the first half of a game for the first time since that famous 6-1 thrashing of Arsenal all the way back in 2001.

The Red Devils are running away with today’s FA Cup clash against Tranmere, with goals from Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and even Phil Jones giving them a 5-0 half-time lead.

Admittedly, that’s not quite as impressive as the time Sir Alex Ferguson’s side battered Arsenal in that Premier League clash at Old Trafford, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take it after the difficult time his side have had recently.

5 – Manchester United have netted five goals in the first half of a game for the first time since February 2001 (6-1 v Arsenal) – current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær scored the fifth goal for the Red Devils that day. Update. https://t.co/Cx4BcYeHAH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 26, 2020

Man Utd fans will also be pleased to see their team playing good football and scoring a lot of goals again after so many below-par displays this season.

United are certainly taking advantage of this easier fixture against lower-league opposition, but they all count and this could go some way to lifting the mood inside the club.