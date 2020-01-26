Manchester United equal 128-year-old record with 6-0 win vs Tranmere

According to Opta, Manchester United have achieved a stunning feat after this afternoon’s massive victory against Tranmere Rovers.

The Manchester outfit pulled no punches in today’s FA Cup 4th round clash by fielding a fairly strong side – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision paid off as the Red Devils won 6-0.

It’s now been reported that this is the first time since October 1892 that United have had six different goalscorers in a match. Solskjaer’s men have matched a stunning feat that has held up for almost 128 years.

Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are the stars that made this record-equalling performance happen.

6 – Manchester United have had six different goalscorers in a game for the first time since October 1892, when they won 10-1 against Wolves in the top-flight (also six different scorers). Plethora. pic.twitter.com/Q2zpxEVITQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 26, 2020

This afternoon’s victory could provide the much-needed confidence boost that Solskjaer’s side could do with after an inconsistent first-half to the season.

The Red Devils will be to carry this momentum into their upcoming crucial fixtures against cross-town rivals Manchester City and fellow top six challengers Wolves.

The only downside of this afternoon’s emphatic victory is that many of United’s starters were retained for a cup clash that was against a side that are respectably much weaker – could this work against the side in their upcoming matches?