Manchester United will reportedly make a move for Leicester City star Ben Chilwell in the summer.

The England international has established himself as one of the finest full-backs in the Premier League thanks to his performances for the Foxes. Chilwell has done pretty well this season so far, scoring a goal against Southampton while providing four assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

According to Metro, that Man United are keen on signing the 23-year-old in the summer. This report also suggests that Manchester City were interested in Chilwell as well but are hesitant to meet his valuation of £50 million.

United currently have Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams as their left-back options. With injuries hampering the former’s season once again, the latter has been given frequent first-team opportunities lately and has done fairly well.

Chilwell would be a fine addition to the Red Devils’ squad and there’s little doubt he’d be a regular starter for them. However, given that he is one of Leicester City’s most important players, the club may try their best to keep him for a while.