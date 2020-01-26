Manchester United are reportedly willing to offer a five-year deal in order to sign Sunderland starlet Logan Pye.

The 16-year-old left-back has done pretty well for the Black Cats’ youth team this season but is yet to play a game for the senior side. Pye has featured in 13 matches for Sunderland’s U18 team in 2019/20 so far, scoring a goal against West Brom U18s while providing an assist against Newcastle U18s. He has also featured in five matches for England’s U16 team.

SEE MORE: Liverpool interested in £30million Manchester United transfer target

According to the Sun, Manchester United will offer a five-year contract to sign Pye who has also attracted interest from Arsenal.

The 16-year-old has done well for Sunderland’s youth team this season and a move to the Red Devils could be beneficial for his development. If United do manage to sign Pye, he’ll most likely feature for the youth team. Some pretty talented players have come from the club’s academy lately that include Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong and Brandon Williams. Provided Pye signs for the Red Devils and keeps working on his game, he might be able to make his debut for the senior team in the next couple of years.