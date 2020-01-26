According to the Sun via Portuguese outlet Record, Manchester United have made an improved offer of £46.5m, plus add-ons, for Sporting Lisbon sensation Bruno Fernandes.

The Sun claim that United’s highest offer for the playmaker up until this point was an initial £42.5m that was packaged with an additional £8.5m in potential add-ons.

Another Portuguese outlet, O Jogo, claim that the Manchester outfit are willing to offer a further €15m (£12.5m) to Sporting in performance-related bonuses.

The Sun do claim that the latest bid is still unlikely to meet Sporting’s demands, hinting that the Portuguese giants’ financial situation has made the Lisbon outfit reignite negotiations.

The 25-year-old has managed to maintain his fine form this season despite constant transfer links.

The Portugal international has chipped in with a stunning 15 goals and 14 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

With superstar Paul Pogba struggling with injuries this season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have looked as though they are missing a creative spark in midfield.

The Red Devils’ performances have been extremely inconsistent this season, sometimes chances come thick and fast and in other games chance creation looks limited.