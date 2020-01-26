Ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Tranmere in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon, second-choice keeper, Sergio Romero, who was named in the starting XI, took a Fiat 500 to the training ground.

After crashing his £170,000 Lamborghini last Monday, the Argentinian decided to take a much less ostentatious mode of transport to meet up with his team-mates, according to MailOnline.

Romero was fortunately unhurt when his super car embedded itself under the barriers of the A6144 not far from the Red Devils’ training ground.

Sergio Romero unhurt after crashing his Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/yLyGXMt2g5 — Mkale Flani (@Mkaleeflani) January 20, 2020

MailOnline also report that he took part in training on the day of the crash, and it’s clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had complete faith in him to deputise for David De Gea on Sunday.

Luckily for both Solskjaer and Romero, the custodian had little to do at Prenton Park. United ran out comfortable 6-0 winners and, according to The Sun, their six different scorers matched a record that had stood for 128 years.