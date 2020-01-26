Video: The pure joy on Phil Jones’ face after scoring his first goal for Man United since 2014

Manchester United are running away with today’s game against Tranmere and the goal-scorers just seem to get more ridiculous with every strike that goes in.

Now it’s Phil Jones’ turn to celebrate, with the defender heading in from a corner for his first goal for Man Utd since all the way back in 2014.

Jones is not a regular in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, and one imagines a goal and strong defensive performance against opposition like this won’t change that.

Still, it’s impossible not to feel happy for Jones as he celebrates with genuine joy at finally not just being a meme for kicking himself the ball into his own face or something similar.