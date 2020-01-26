Piatek to Chelsea transfer back ON in potential blow for Manchester United

The Piatek to Chelsea transfer rumours look set to return with a vengeance after latest gossip emerging today.

The AC Milan striker is having a difficult season and has been linked with Manchester United in recent times, with the Red Devils also short of options up front.

MORE: Jack Grealish Chelsea transfer talked up by Blues legend

Chelsea, however, also seem to be making a signing of this type a priority this January as Blues boss Frank Lampard looks for alternatives to unreliable backup duo Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.

Giroud seems likely to leave this January and Chelsea have been linked with Edinson Cavani and Moussa Dembele as potential replacements.

Piatek, however, was linked with the west London giants last season and looks another promising option for them if they decide to push ahead with a move.

The latest on the Poland international potentially moving to Stamford Bridge comes from Chelsea News, citing sources in Italy.

Krzysztof Piatek in the Serie A this season: Games played: 18

Goals: 4 Thoughts on him? ? pic.twitter.com/W6OnQxzwQ2 — Talk Chelsea (@talkchelsea) January 26, 2020

This deal could end up being a good one for CFC, though it might also backfire as Piatek has not been at his best for Milan this season.

It could be, however, that he’d revive his career with the right move, and his previous fine form for Milan and Genoa last term suggest he could be a talent worth gambling on.