Chelsea will reportedly have to pay €30 million if they are to sign Atalanta’s Robin Gosens.

The German has done pretty well for La Dea this season, netting eight goals and providing four assists in 24 appearances across all competitions. He produced a pretty impressive performance against Torino yesterday, scoring a brilliant goal from his left foot as Atalanta won 7-0.

Gosens has been linked to Chelsea lately with Express claiming that the Blues are plotting a move to sign the 25-year-old who has played most games this season as a left midfielder but is also capable of playing as a left-back.

According to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta Dello Sport (as cited by Football Italia), the German would cost €30 million. This report also linked him to Olympique Lyon and RB Leipzig, claiming that scouts of both clubs were watching him during yesterday’s match at Turin.

Gosens has done pretty well at Atalanta so far and he would be a good fit at Chelsea. However, the Blues already have some decent players at midfield and at left-back. However, if any player in the latter department was to leave, then Chelsea could make a move for Gosens.