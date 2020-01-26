Shrewsbury play Liverpool in the Sunday evening FA Cup tie, with kickoff time 17:00 GMT.

To watch Shrewsbury v Liverpool, here’s all you need to know.

Here’s How to Get Shrewsbury v Liverpool Live Stream

What Time does Shrewsbury v Liverpool kickoff?

The match kicks off at 17:00 on Sunday 26th January 2020.

Where is Shrewsbury v Liverpool being played?

The match is being played at The New Meadow, Shrewsbury, England

Shrewsbury’s reward for seeing off Bristol City in the 3rd round of the FA Cup is a home tie against the current Champions League winners, World Champions and runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool. So good luck to Sam Rickettsia and his side, they’ll need it.

Their task could not be harder. This is one of, if not the, greatest Premier League sides of all time.

But it’s what makes the FA Cup so special, and moments like this prove the romance of the cup remains, especially for smaller clubs where the revenue generated from games like this are crucial to their survival.

Shrewsbury have played five games already in the FA Cup so far this season, each featuring two goals or less. It’s 6/5 for under 2.5 goals.

After an intense battle with Wolves on Thursday, which saw Sadio Mane limp off with a hamstring injury, Jurgen Klopp is expected to rotate his squad like he did in the last round.

Despite fielding one of their youngest ever sides against Everton the Reds beat their fierce rivals courtesy of a Curtis Jones rocket. He’s 2/1 to score again anytime.

Liverpool’s success this season has been built on a solid defence, keeping seven clean sheets in their last eight outings. It’s 6/4 for Jurgen’s side to win to nil.

Shrewsbury have found the net in 13 consecutive home games, scoring exactly once on eight occasions. They’re 6/4 to score exactly one goal.

Divock Origi is expected to lead the Liverpool line and the Belgium forward is 17/4 to open the scoring. He’s bagged two goals from as many domestic cup appearances this season.

Even with a rotated squad and a number of youngsters starting you’d expect Liverpool to have enough class to get the job done.

They’re 4/9 to make it into the hat on Monday night. A draw and a replay at Anfield would be a dream result for Salop and it’s 9/2 to end all square.

The hosts are 9/2 to cause what would be one of the shocks of the round. Stranger things have happened.

